Beverly Sue “Bev” Houseman, age 67, of Breese, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born June 22, 1954 in Breese, the daughter of Arlene, nee Von Alst, Hilmes of Beaver Prairie and the late Greg Hilmes. On January 18, 1974 she married Rich Pollmann. On October 23, 1988 she married Wayne Houseman.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brother, Mike Hilmes; sister, Barb Voss; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Claude and Peg, nee Purdy, Houseman; and brothers-in-law, Fred Houseman, Billie Houseman, Kenny Shreve, Kenny Webster, and Neil Ford.

Bev is survived by her husband Wayne Houseman of Breese; children, Kelli (Mitch) Segert, Terry (Chelsey) Pollmann, Tonya (Mike) Borgmann, Stephanie (Rick) Simer, and Jeff Houseman; grandkids, Ethan, Reed, and Rylan Segert, Kenna and Karlee Pollmann, Heather Phillips, Joshua (Tiffany) Borgmann, Baylee (Garret), Emily and Mallory Simer, Trent Jones, and Alexis and Chloe Houseman; eleven great-grandkids; siblings, Marlyn “Moe” Hilmes, Ron (Lori) Hilmes, Jackie (Bill) Luebbers, Linda (Ed) Monken, and Sandy (Mike) Hemann; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Edna Hilmes. Ron “Mel” Voss, Gail Webster, Brenda (Elmer) Schoenbech, Jerry (Rondice) Houseman, and Ann Ford; her fur baby, Brandi Louise; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bev attended St. Rose Grade School, Mater Dei Catholic High School for 2 years, and graduated from Central Community High School in 1972. She loved camping and boating with family and friends. She babysat for her grandkids who were the love of her life! She also enjoyed attending her grandkids sporting events. Bev was on the go all the time until cancer took her away.

“I love you, a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck!”

Memorial Service will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. A private family committal service will take place at St. Felicitas Cemetery, Beaver Prairie.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials are suggested to Clinton County Relay for Life and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.