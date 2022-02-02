Carolyn Cooper, 79, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. at Hillsboro Area Hospital in Hillsboro, IL. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, IL. Rev. Tom Goodell, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, IL will officiate. Cremation rites were accorded. Cremains will be placed in the columbarium at the First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, IL.

Mrs. Cooper was born on May 4, 1942 in Crab Orchard, IL to the late William Everette “W.E.” and Mildred B. (Hastings) Wharry. She was a 1959 graduate of Crab Orchard High School in Crab Orchard, IL. She worked for County Companies Insurance Company and for the city of Coffeen, IL. She married John William (Bill) Cooper on November 23, 1962 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Paulton, IL; he preceded on December 28, 2018. As a pastor’s wife, Carolyn moved along with Bill as they served many communities throughout Illinois. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, IL.

Mrs. Cooper is survived by her children, Terri Lynn Drees of Trenton, IL and John William (wife Peggy) Cooper, Jr. of Coffeen, IL; six grandchildren, George (wife Jamie) Timmermann of Mascoutah, IL; Jami (husband Travis) Blumhorst of New Baden, IL; Joseph (husband Bobby) Drees-Douglas of Highland, IL; Tyler (wife Jamie) Cooper of Coffeen, IL; Colby (wife Tara) Cooper of Gillespie, IL; and Kerriann (husband Nick) Reeder of Coffeen, IL; and seven great grandchildren and one on the way.

Mrs. Cooper is preceded by her husband; her parents; son-in-law, Ralph Drees; and her siblings, Harold Everette Wharry, Colleen, Mausey, and Marlene Bailey.

Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, IL.