Clara Ann Kohrmann, age 94, of Albers, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born December 20, 1927 in Germantown, a daughter of the late George and Christine, nee Beckmann, Schulte.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Kohrmann; granddaughter, Dana Litteken; daughter-in-law Bonnie Kohrmann; siblings, Alvina (Aloys) Albers, Leo (Clara and Leona) Schulte, Lawrence (Dolores) Schulte, Hugo (Arlene) Schulte, and Joseph Schulte; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Gertrude, nee Winter, Kohrmann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ray Michels, Ray Schwaegel, Ralph Tonnies, Leo Speichinger, Florence (Richard) Jansen, Lorraine (Pete) Linnemann, Mildred (Raymond) Boeckmann, Mary Jane (Edward) Thoele, Marilyn Beckmann, Cletus Holtmann, and Diane Kohrmann.

Clara is survived by her husband Robert “Bob” Kohrmann of Albers, whom she married June 10, 1954 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers; children, Deborah Litteken of Ashburn, VA, Eric (friend Joan Gober) Kohrmann of Mascoutah, and Diane (Tom) Winkeler of Albers; grandchildren, Terri (Joe) Butler, Christopher (Gloria) Kohrmann, Chad (Tricia) Litteken, Bryan (Kim) Litteken, Jeff (Maggie) Litteken, Rhea (Andy) Sax, and Olivia and Grant Winkeler; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Loretta Kudrna of Arizona, Dorothy (Norman) Wilke of Shiloh, Helen Tonnies of Breese, and Alice Speichinger of Fairview Heights; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sally (Sep) Brueggemann, Roger Kohrmann, Virgil Beckmann, Carolyn Holtmann, Joseph Kohrmann, and Joann (Jim) Haake all of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clara was a homemaker and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Albers. She enjoyed quilting, playing bingo and cards, cooking, and spoiling her grandchildren with her baking, “no one made it like grandma!”

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Fr. Steven Beatty, Deacon Kevin Templin, and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer concelebrating. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Albers.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to TSC Alliance, www.give.tscalliance.org or the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.