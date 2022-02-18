Cynthia Ethel Grapperhaus, age 86, of Beckemeyer, IL passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Breese, where she has resided in the memory care unit since November 2019.

Cynthia was born May 23, 1935 in Troy, OH, the daughter of Rev. Justus and Ethel, nee Schluer, Kalkbrenner. She also lived in Newburgh, IN; Louisville, KY; Penntown, IN; and Breese, IL, throughout her childhood and young adult years, as her father was a minister in each of these communities.

She moved to Breese in 1950 and attended Breese High School, where she was the valedictorian of the class of 1953. She attended Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, graduating in 1956 as a Registered Nurse. Cynthia worked her entire career at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL in the OB Department. She retired in 1980 after helping to bring many babies into the world.

Cynthia married Raymond Grapperhaus on April 30, 1960. They reached the milestone of 61 wonderful years of love and marriage.

She was a 72-year member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Breese, IL where her father served as pastor from 1950 until his retirement in 1972.

Cynthia enjoyed traveling, especially with her daughter, and together they visited all 50 states and several foreign countries. She also loved traveling by cruise ship. Along with her daughter, she cruised to Alaska, Maine and Eastern Canada, Hawaii, and twice to the Caribbean. She also enjoyed traveling with J.R. Travelers. Cynthia loved playing games, especially Scrabble and Skip-Bo.

In addition to her husband Raymond Grapperhaus of Beckemeyer, IL, Cynthia is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Alan) Litteken of Jasper, IN, and one granddaughter, Molly Rae Litteken of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Johanna Laux of Carlyle, IL, Marcella “Sally” Grapperhaus of Breese, IL, Larry (Margie) Grapperhaus of Pekin, IL, Ralph (Reva) Grapperhaus of Carlyle, IL, and Hank (Jean) Grapperhaus of Breese, IL.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Dale (Shirlene) Kalkbrenner, her very special aunt Grace (Clarence) Eldridge, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Mary Grapperhaus, and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eugene (Helen) Grapperhaus, Arnold (Jeanette and Laurene) Grapperhaus, Herb Laux, Marcella “Sally” (Wilbert) Benhoff, Adella “Del” (Ray) Kreke, John Grapperhaus, and Ben Grapperhaus.

A private graveside service will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Breese, IL at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. John’s Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.