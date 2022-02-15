Cynthia June Nowlin, 64, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Cynthia was born May 5, 1957, in Vandalia, the daughter of Eldon Leroy and Lavada June (Lurkins) Nowlin.

She was a strong courageous fighter who battled cancer for the last four years. She was a loving, caring, and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports. Visiting wineries with her lifelong friends or sitting outside under her canopy reading books were pleasures that she enjoyed. She also loved to plant flowers and had a knack for beautiful landscaping. Cynthia was happiest when she was surrounded by her family, friends, good books, Cardinals baseball, college basketball, NFL football, and her beloved cats.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Lavada and brothers, Bruce and David Nowlin.

Cynthia is survived By her daughter, Lindsay (Chad Stuehlmeyer) Reavis, of Greenville; grandchildren, Libby and Cohen Reavis, at home; sister, Laura (Kirby) Knacksteadt of Alhambra, IL; and sister in law, Judy Nowlin of Troy, IL.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 am on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Assalley Funeral Home, with Rev. Darryl Bolen officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm Street, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Cynthia, or offer condolences to her family.