Debra A. Lindley, age 65, of Trenton, died Saturday February 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born August 1, 1956 in East St. Louis, daughter of Elizabeth, nee Sullivan, Vickers and the late Robert E. Field.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joel W. Lindley, whom she married in January of 1998 in Highland and who died October 28, 2011; brother, Robert Field; sister Karen Nebgen; and mother-in-law, Joyce Powell.

Debra is survived by her mother; children, Bruce (Mary Cheragotti) Burton of Belleville, Leanna (David) Kapp of Trenton, and Thomas Burton of Trenton; grandchildren, Christian, Max, and Nora Burton, Izabelle Resmann, Zander and Ezra Kapp, and Lily and Joel Burton; six step-grandchildren; sister Sandra Field of Trenton; and brother-in-law, Dave Nebgen of New Athens.

Debra was an assistant manager at the Dollar General in Breese and her hobbies included gardening, scrapbooking, completing puzzles, and taking pictures. She treasured her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Memorials in honor of Debra may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.