Dena Grace Stockamp

Dena Grace (Gerl) Stockamp, 94, of Sorento, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

Dena was born December 10, 1927 in Sorento, the daughter of Willard and Stella Maude (Stechman) Gerl. She married Robert T. Stockamp on January 27, 1945 in Sorento. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2003.

Dena graduated from Sorento High School, and spent her adult life as a homemaker. She was a lifelong member of the Sorento United Methodist Church, and a longtime member of the Kessinger American Legion Post #713 Auxiliary and the Panama VFW Post #6628 Auxiliary. In her free time, Dena enjoyed sewing and quilting.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Willard “Udell” Gerl; great granddaughters, Stella and Nicole; and son-in-law, Tom McKean.

Dena is survived by her children, Paul (wife, Lisa) Stockamp of Greenville, Michael Stockamp of Sorento, and Diana McKean of Greenville; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Sorento United Methodist Church, 303 S. Hill Street, Sorento, IL 62086, with Rev. Nancy Ribes & Rev. Tom Brewer officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Sorento United Methodist Church, or Sunnyside Cemetery Association.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Dena, or offer condolences to her family.