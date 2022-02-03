Dennis L. “Kup” Kuper, age 55, of Breese, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland surrounded by his family.

He was born September 3, 1966, son of Lucille “Lue”, nee Jansen, Flenniken and the late Paul Kuper.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister Theresa Kreke; father-in-law, Wayne Hewlett; step-father/“father-in-law”, Virgil Flenniken; brother-in-law Bob Hillgameyer; and niece/God-daughter, Kristy Kuper.

Kup is survived by his wife, Judie, nee Hewlett, Kuper, of Breese, whom he married April 11, 1987 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; children, Paul (friend, Laurie Kusterman) Kuper of Aviston and Caitlin (fiancé Michael Harrison) Kuper of Highland; grandchildren, Kendall and Mason Harrison; siblings Kevin (Ruth) Kuper of Wright City, MO and Ron (Chris) Kuper of Highland; step-siblings, Susan Vines of Mesa, AZ, Gail Hillgameyer of Mesa, AZ, and Bruce (Vickie) Flenniken of Flemington, MO; bonus parents, Turk (Barb) Kuper of Aviston; mother-in-law, Janette Hewlett of Germantown; brothers-in-law and sisters-inlaw Roy (Karen) Kreke of Germantown, Deb Hewlett of Salem, Darrell (Jamie) Hewlett of Germantown, Cindy (Dan) Blumenstein of Breese, Suzanne (Craig) Markus of Germantown, Kenneth Jolly of Astoria, OR, Dave Jolly of Astoria, OR, and Rose (Bill) Stock of Belleville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kup was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 309 for over twenty years. He was formerly employed as a milk truck driver for Jansen Truck Service, later an electrician at Kohrmann Electric in Bartelso, and also the electrical inspector for the City of Breese. Kup loved riding motorcycles and was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He was the Crew Chief of #14 Late Model Kuper Racing, overall fix-it man, and a pipe organ maker.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will take place at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. and again Monday, February 7, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Jared Burke Foundation and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

