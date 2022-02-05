Dorothy M. Flaiz, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, February 03, 2022, at Breese Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, July 27, 1927, in Wood River, IL, the daughter of Walter and Agnes (nee Rush) Padavic.

On Monday, April 22, 1946, she married Arthur J. Flaiz at Quincy, Illinois, who passed away on Wednesday, January 07, 2015.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland and the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary – Highland.

She was born in Wood River, Illinois. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1945. She and her family lived in Alabama, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and California. Her husband was a 20 year veteran with the US Coast Guard, later retired from the US Postal Service in La Mirada, CA. Then in 1980 they moved to Highland, IL. She enjoyed cooking, raising her family and volunteering.

Survivors include:

Son – Paul J. (Sulvay) Flaiz, Las Vegas, NV

Daughter – Donna M. Wilborn, Highland, IL

Daughter – Bonnie J. (Ted) Tilden, Oceanside, CA

Grandchildren – 6

Great Grandchildren – 10

Great Great Grandchildren – 7.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Walter — Padavic

Mother – Agnes (nee Rush) Padavic

Husband – Arthur J. Flaiz – Died 1/7/2015.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL,

Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary – Highland