Dr. Frank Hunt Thompson Jr. a long-time resident of Greenville, Illinois, passed away out in Alexandria, Virginia.

Frank was a Greenville University Professor of Theology and Philosophy for 28 years. He was active in the community, serving on the Bond County Board; the Southwest Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, Kiwanis Club and teaching ethics at Greenville Federal Correctional Institution. Frank’s commitment to the church was profound. He was a preacher in local churches and a Sunday school teacher for decades. After retirement, he traveled and taught seminarians abroad.

There will be a memorial service held on February 19, 2022 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, beginning with visitation at 9:30 and the memorial service at 10:30. Memorial gifts may be made to the Greenville Free Methodist Church or to Greenville University. The service will also be live-streamed on Greenville Free Methodist Church YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/greenvillefmc.

A full obituary and to send condolences may be made online www.donnellwiegand.com.

