Earla Juanita Kane went to her heavenly home on February 20, 2022, at the age of 98. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Walter Kane. Juanita is survived by her daughter Margaret and her husband, Jerry Wallace; her son Gary and his wife, Audrey Kane; and her daughter Denise and her husband, Doak Slay. She leaves behind five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Juanita is also preceded in death by her brother W. T. Lane, sister Doris Lane, brother George Lane and sister JoAnn Lipe. She is survived by her sister Patsy Ponder and numerous nieces and nephews.

Juanita will be laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego with her husband, a military veteran.

She lived to the fullest and had a laugh to light up any room. Juanita will be missed dearly.