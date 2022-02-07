Having led a good life, Edmund C. Jansen, 91, of Albers, entered into eternal rest with his wife of 66 years by his side on Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born December 16, 1930 in Albers, the son of William and Margaret, nee Kloeckner, Jansen. He married Norma J. Richter June 14, 1955 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and she survives in Albers.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Jean (John) DeSelm, Mark (Jennifer Blome) Jansen, Chris (Matt) Fields, Kathy (Gary) Frerker, Steve (Terri) Jansen, Connie (Curt) Holtmann, Gail (Steve) Theising, and Neil (Vicki) Jansen; 22 grandchildren, Chris (Traci) Hitpas, Nicole (Joy Staulcup) Hitpas, Abby (Ato) Jackson-Koufie, Josh (Larissa) Fields, Ryan (Ashley) DeSelm, Anne (Nic) Rutz, Alex Hawley, Beth (Nick) Hollenkamp, Lauren (Mary Mills) Jansen, Taylor (Josh) Edmonds, Alexa (special friend, Euclides Martinez) Jansen, Drew (special friend, Alyssa Sistare) Jansen, Justine (special friend, Zach Hendricks) Berndsen, Jacob (fiancé, Brittany Toennies) Theising, Corinne (special friend, Tanner Klote) Holtmann, Reid Holtmann, Olivia (special friend, Brett VandenBergh) Theising, Emily Jansen, Lucas (special friend, Myah Beckmann) Theising, Nick Jansen, Caroline Jansen, Eli Jansen, and expecting Grace Jansen 2/24/2022; 18 greatgrandchildren; a sister, Marie Straeter; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marie Jansen, Bernice Frerker, Jane Fuhler, Theresa Richter, Dennis & Rosemary Richter, and Theodore “Butch” & Delores Richter, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Norbert Jansen, Martha & Al Varel, Stella & Al Heimann, Albert & Catherine Jansen, Raymond & Adele Jansen, Leo & Henrietta Jansen, Sister Eulogia Jansen, Clara & Robert Schachner, Vincent Jansen, and Louis Jansen in infancy; and brothers-in-law, Larry Straeter, Bernard Fuhler, Jerome Richter, and Leo Frerker.

Mr. Jansen was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a systems analyst for Defense Communications (DECCO) at Scott Air Force Base. He was a member of St. Bernard Parish and the American Legion Post 1026 in Albers. Ed enjoyed a good auction or estate sale, never met a stranger, and rarely missed the opportunity for an afternoon of cards. Ed and Norma were also very well-traveled, seldom missing the opportunity for a new adventure. For 50+ years you could find him standing on the top bleacher at Mater Dei football games, as well as attending countless other Mater Dei activities. Most importantly, he had great price in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, attending every event he possibly could throughout the years.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Rev. Steven Beatty officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Albers.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Parish or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the funeral home.

