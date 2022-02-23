Edna Mae Rench, 88, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center in Greenville, IL.

Private Graveside Service will be held at Noffsinger Cemetery, Pleasant Mound, IL with Pastor Joe Lawson officiating. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association and/or Noffsinger Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born December 26, 1933, in Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Archie & Cressie (Ritchie) Bolyard. Married Forrest Ivan Rench on November 3, 1951, he passed away August 8, 2014. She was a former cook at Mulberry Grove Elementary School, waitress, farm wife, and worked at the laundry mat. Edna attended United Methodist Church Mulberry Grove, IL. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening, yard work, fishing, playing guitar, piano and singing.

She is survived by: Daughters – Delila Dothager & Mike, Vandalia, IL andDorene Wasmuth & Mike, Greenville, IL; Grandchildren – Jason Dothager & Sarah, Jackie Dothager, Jennifer Cederberg & Damon, Brittanie Hinch & Phillip, and Brian Wasmuth & Kristin; 12 Great Grandchildren; and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

Preceded in death by: Her Parents and Husband.