89 year old, Edward Niehaus of rural New Douglas, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston is in charge of arrangements.

A Visitation for 89 year old Edward Niehaus will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Immanual Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL.

Burial will follow in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.