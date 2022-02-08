Gary M. Mueller, age 83, of Carlyle, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Carlyle Healthcare Center. He was born in Peoria on February 27, 1938, the son of Walter and Annette (Konrad) Mueller.

Mr. Mueller is survived by his special family friends: Carolyn Crocker of Carlyle, Travis, Carla, Rylee, and Alexa Crocker of Breese, Todd, Cindy, Cole, and Logan Crocker of Tennessee, Cortney and Kyle Walker of Breese, and Chelsea Crocker and fiancé Keegan Anderson of New Baden. Gary was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Carlyle and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked at Caterpillar Corporation in Peoria before retiring and moving to Carlyle.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. George Mauck officiating. Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home following the service.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Saturday at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Gary are suggested to the Beckemeyer American Legion the Carlyle Knights of Columbus and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to Gary’s friends by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.