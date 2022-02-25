Genevieve M. “Gen” Albers, nee Taphorn, age 91, of Beckemeyer, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living.

She was born November 6, 1930 in Beckemeyer, daughter of the late Herman and Mary, nee Gasser, Taphorn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Leah Albers; great-granddaughter Kirsten Norris; brothers Joseph (Ann & Joan) Taphorn, Leo (Laurene) Taphorn, and Andrew Taphorn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Mary, nee Wobbe, Albers; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Gregory “Doo” Albers, Rosie (Joseph “Fireball”) Kohrmann, Virgil (Bernice & Helen “Punkie”) Albers, Aloysius “Ollie” Albers, and Bill Winter.

Gen is survived by her husband Edwin Albers, of Beckemeyer, whom she married November 9, 1957 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Beckemeyer; children, Stanley (Lavonne) Albers of Beckemeyer, Julie (Brian) Mollet of Port Orchard, WA, Doug (Stacey) Albers of Beckemeyer, and Kay Koehler of Beckemeyer; grandchildren, Rachele (Roy) Grayling, Adam (special friend, Jackie) Albers, Hollie Norris, Lesley (fiancé, Josh) Mollet, Adrienne (fiancé, Alex) Mollet, Matthew Mollet, Ashley (Travis) Wiegmann, Justin (fiancée, Stephanie) Albers, Katrina (Josh) Haar, and Nathan (Megan) Koehler; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Marie “Mert” Winter of Germantown.

Gen was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Beckemeyer, Beckemeyer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1227 where she worked fish fries and served funeral luncheons for thirty years, Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary, Carlyle VFW Auxiliary Unit 3523, and Beckemeyer Community Development Club. She was the co-owner/operator of Taphorn Orchard and Albers Fire Protection and she enjoyed quilting, being at the orchard, her pet cats, and time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Beckemeyer with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Beckemeyer.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and will be received at the church or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.