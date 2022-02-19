Glenn P. Knolhoff, age 68 of Hoffman, died at his home on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Mr. Knolhoff was born in Centralia, IL on August 24, 1953, a son of Wilbert and Helen (nee Tyberendt) Knolhoff. He married Carla Gaston on December 9, 1978, at Harvey’s Point Christian Church in Kell.

Mr. Knolhoff is survived by his wife and best friend for over 43 years, Carla Knolhoff; his daughter, Lindsey Hofman and husband John of Knoxville, TN; a son, Seth Knolhoff and wife Brittney of St. Augustine, FL; a grandson, Berrik Knolhoff; his brothers, Wayne Knolhoff and wife Joyce of Ballwin, MO, Gary Knolhoff of Hoffman, and Stewart Knolhoff and wife Brenda of Carlyle; his in-laws, Ralph and Wanda Twenhafel of Hoffman, Dennis and Bonita Gaston of Mentone, AL; Cherie Gill of Kansas, IL, and Janice and Norm Seiz of Plainfield, IN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Helen Knolhoff; his mother- and father-in-law, Raymond and Verda Gaston; a sister, Shirley Twenhafel; and his brothers-in-law, Roy Gill and Roger Maschhoff.

Glenn was a faithful believer and follower of Jesus. He was blessed with parents who set an example of trust and faith in Christ. Along with his wife, Glenn instilled this wisdom in their children. Glenn was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman and was a firm believer in supporting the church and school. Throughout his life, Glenn held numerous offices and served the church and school ministry faithfully.

Glenn enjoyed

many blessings throughout his life and lovingly shared his blessings with his

family and friends. He enjoyed a good glass of wine, a good joke, farming with

his brother, and cherished spending time with his family and friends. He was

truly a loving husband, proud father, and doting grandfather. Some of Glenn’s

most treasured memories were trips with his wife and children, as well as

quality time with his grandson.

Glenn was a

diligent and dedicated employee. He started his career as a CPA at Glass and

Shuffet. After 10 years there, he began working at Farmer’s State Bank of Hoffman

where he worked for 33 years including 10 years as the bank president. Glenn

enjoyed his work, and sincerely loved and appreciated the people he worked with.

Glenn was a

trusted advisor, confidant, and friend to many. He will be remembered for his character,

work ethic, and care for those around him. He was a genuine,

quiet, proud, and caring man who served God faithfully and humbly until he was

called home. All those who knew and loved Glenn will miss his sense of humor,

honesty, generosity, and his wisdom. As we grieve our loss, we rejoice that

Glenn has gained Heaven and we await our reunion with him in Glory.

A Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, February 20, from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Monday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Knolhoff are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or to First Lutheran School (Knoxville, TN) Tuition Endowment. Donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with his family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.