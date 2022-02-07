Herman H. Louer, Jr., age 94 of Highland, IL, died Friday, February 04, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, February 06, 1927, in Valmeyer, IL, the son of Herman and Alwina (nee Illert) Louer.

On Saturday, August 14, 1948, he married Margaret M. “Maggie” Louer (nee Rippelmeyer) at Valmeyer, IL, who passed away on Saturday, September 04, 2021.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, Lee Iten Post 439, American Legion, Highland; Highland Lodge #583, AF & AM; Scottish Rite Bodies-Valley of Southern Illinois;Ainad Temple AAONOMS; Silver Lake Shrine Club; Hospital Unit of the Temple (Emeritus); Philanthropic Society,Shriners Hospital; St. Louis Zoo, Marlin Perkins Heritage Society; St Louis BotanicalGardens, Heritage Society; St. Louis Science Center, Marie & Pierre Curie Society; St. Louis History Museum, ChouteauSociety; BJC Hospital, Cornerstone Society.

Mr. Louer was born in Valmeyer, IL, where he was baptized and confirmed. He graduated from Valmeyer High School in 1944. He then served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1947, with two different enlistments. In 1948, Herman married Margaret “Maggie” Rippelmeyer. After their children were born, they moved to Missouri. There Herman worked as a senior planner for Emerson Electric, where he was involved with the development of the nosecone for the B-52 bomber. Later he worked for Mound City Tobacco Company, contributing to their success. Following his dream to farm, he and his family moved to rural Highland where he operated a grain and livestock farm until his retirement in the late 1970’s. During his farming, he also worked as the operations manager for Roadway Express in St. Louis. Always active, he enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, and his family. Herman and Maggie traveled extensively in retirement and were philanthropists who supported many area organizations.

Survivors include:

Son – Craig R. (Jane) Louer, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Connie D. (James) Abert, Waupaca, WI

Grandchild – US Army Retired LTC Megan J. (LTC Chris Keuss, US Army-Kuwait) Keuss, St Louis, MO

Grandchild – Aaron J. (Rebecca) Abert, Spring Lake, MI

Grandchild – Morgan C. (Adam) Peters, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Nathan S. (Erin) Louer, Atlanta, GA

Grandchild – Dr. Craig R. (Ericka) Louer, Jr. MD, Nashville, TN

Great Grandchild – Alex R. Keuss, Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Charlotte A. Keuss, Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Matthew J. Kuess, Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Caroline Jane Louer, Atlanta, GA

Great Grandchild – Harrison Patrick Louer, Atlanta, GA

Great Grandchild – Lena Margaret Louer, Nashville, TN

Great Grandchild – Max Harmon Louer, Nashville, TN

Sister In-Law – Phoebe Louer, Swansea, IL

Sister In-Law – Arline Gappa, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Special Nephew – Homer H. (Sharon) Rusteberg, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Wife – Margaret M. “Maggie” Louer Died 9/4/2021

Father – Herman H. Louer, Sr. Died 3/13/1969

Mother – Alwina “Ollie” Louer (nee Illert) Died 7/27/1979

Half Brother – Louis P. Knobloch Died 12/11/1991

Brother – Warren J. Louer

Brother – Carlyle W. Louer

Brother – Fred Louer Died 2/11/1926

Sister – Adelia Rusteberg Died 10/20/2009.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, IL, Rev. Steven J. Boorsma, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Valmeyer, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ – Valmeyer or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.