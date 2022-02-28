Imogene V. Lewis (nee Updike), age 98, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her son’s home in Owasso, OK. Beloved wife of the late Floyd V. Lewis; dear mother of James (Carol) Lewis and Jack (Lynn) Lewis; loving grandmother of Patrick (Melinda) Lewis, Jeffery Lewis, Kevin Lewis, Mollie (Jose) Garces, and Marissa (John) Latham; great-grandmother of Beau, Emma and Sammy Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother Mollie Updike and sister Delores Benson.

Imogene was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and going to the casino.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Mar. 4, 10:15 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri.

