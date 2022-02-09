Jacolyn Marilyn Schlautmann, age 86, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She was also a resident at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Breese.

She was born January 9, 1936 in Germantown, daughter of the late Frank and Clementine, nee Jansen, Schlautmann, Sr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Jim Schlautmann and David “Slick” Schlautmann; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Penny Schlautmann and Henry Schroeder; and close friend, Mary Lou “Doe” Ortegel.

Jacolyn is survived by her siblings Joan Schroeder of Germantown, Jeanine Agnes (Larry) Spirek of Breese, Frank (Flossie) Schlautmann of Bartelso, and Jack (Pat) Schlautmann of Chesterfield, MO; sister-in-law Mary Schlautmann of Germantown; twenty-four nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jacolyn was a sister in the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ (PHJC) Order and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and choir in Germantown. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Creighton University in pharmacology, completed her undergraduate studies in Hospital Administration at Loyola University Chicago, and completed her Masters in Hospital Administration at St. Louis University. She was stationed in the Chicago medical planning and administration field for many years, Director of Pharmacy at St. Ann Hospital in Chicago, former faculty member at St. Ann School of nursing, former Vice President of Oak Park Hospital, and her last position was the Hospital Administrator of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese for sixteen years prior to retiring in 2007.

Her main forte was interior design at home, work, or any place that would let her employ her insatiable planning and executing skills including Fr. Buerster’s St. Boniface Church rectory. Jackie was a very generous person, giving her time and resources to anyone in need. Her generosity and kindness can be attested to by many relatives, friends, and benefactors!

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 8:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Hospital Fund in Breese, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ (PHJC) Order of nuns in Donaldson, IN, or HSHS Hospital Sisters of St. Francis in Springfield, IL and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.