James “Jamey” Allen Huber, 50, of Hillsboro, IL passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 1:33 p.m. at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Rev. Randy Sands, Pastor of the Free Methodist Church in Hillsboro, IL will officiate. Burial will be at Olive Hill Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.

Mr. Huber was born on February 2, 1971 in Hillsboro, IL to Dwight and Fran (Rench) Huber. He was a 1989 graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL. He worked as a plumber for Vogel Plumbing in Hillsboro, IL and later started Huber Sanitation. He lived in the Coffeen, IL and Hillsboro, IL area his entire life. He married Krista Milanos on July 1, 1995 in Hillsboro, IL; she survives in Hillsboro, IL. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Hillsboro, IL and he was very involved with his children’s sports activities by coaching and mentoring. He loved spending time with his family and hanging out with buddies.

Mr. Huber is survived by his wife, Krista; his mother, Fran; his children, Brady Huber of Hillsboro, IL and Marah Huber of Hillsboro, IL; his sister, Missy Reynolds of Hillsboro, IL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Mr. Huber is preceded by his father, Dwight.

Memorials may be given to the family.