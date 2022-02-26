Janet H. Monken, age 83 of O’Fallon, IL, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Cedar Ridge Healthcare Center in Lebanon, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, March 29, 1938, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Benjamin and Jean (nee Rattermann) Mete.

On Saturday, May 9, 1959, she married Darwin C. Monken at Breese, Illinois, who passed away on Monday, June 10, 2013.

Janet was born in Breese, IL. She lived most of her life in Lebanon, IL, then the last 45 years was in O’Fallon, IL, and the last two years were at the nursing home. She enjoyed bingo. She liked talking with people, socializing, and quilting with family members. She was a nurse’s aide in her youth at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. She was a real animal lover, especially dogs and cats.

Survivors include:

Son – Keith D. (Linda) Monken, Swansea, IL

Step Grandchild – Chris M. (Katie) Freeland, Jerseyville, IL

Step Grandchild – Nikki R. Freeland, O Fallon, IL

Step Grandchild – Timothy J. Freeland, Fairview Heights, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Ella L. Freeland

Step Great Grandchild – Caiden M. Freeland

Step Great Grandchild – Kolten A. Freeland

Step Great Grandchild – Keagen M. Freeland

Step Great Grandchild – Lucy G. Mercer

Sister – Carol Becker, Trenton, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

She was preceded by:

Husband – Darwin C. “Dart” Monken – Died 6/10/2013

Father – Benjamin Mete

Mother – Jean Mete, nee Rattermann

Son – Kurt R. Monken – Died 6/20/1993

Son – Kevin B. Monken – Died 11/13/2014

Brother – Kenny Mete

Sister – Jackie Sackett

Sister – Norma Barnes

Brother In-Law – Harold Becker

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Summerfield Cemetery in Summerfield, IL, with Leonard E. Pye pastor, Faith Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Summerfield Cemetery in Summerfield, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society.