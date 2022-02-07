Janet L. Johnson, 73, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Janet was born May 13, 1948 in Marble Hill, MO, the daughter of Roland and Wilma (Brown) Schrock. She married William R. Johnson, Sr. on August 21, 1965 in Granite City. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1997.

Janet worked most of her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant, first working for Lutheran Care in Altamont, then Bond County Health Department, and later as an in-home provider in the surrounding communities. She later retired from Deer Park Distributors in Brownstown. Janet was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Brownstown. She was a caring and compassionate mother and grandmother, and she lived her life in accordance with the Christian principles. Her family was everything to her, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Janet enjoyed reading, flower gardening, and antiquing with her sister.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Oland Schrock; and son-in-law, Terry Thompson.

Janet is survived by her children, Patricia (husband, Michael) Thompson Greer of Effingham, Kitina (husband, Lonny) Dothager of Mulberry Grove, and William R. (wife, Stephanie) Johnson, Jr. of Brownstown; grandchildren, Matthew (wife, Melody) Thompson, Aaron Thompson, Rachel (husband, David) Thompson Cruthis, and Bailey Johnson; great grandchildren, Olivia, Ellie, Mason, and Lincoln; sister, Wendy Link Klein of Rocky Top, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Scopus, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with ceremonies.

