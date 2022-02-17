Janet M. Winkeler, age 62 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

She was born on Friday, February 20, 1959, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Matthew and Rita (nee Froelich) Huels.

Janet Marie Winkeler, nee Huels, passed away on February 13, 2022 a week before her 63rd birthday. Janet was born in Chicago, lived in Elmhurst, IL until age ten and then moved to the family farm, on which her father was born, north of Carlyle. She graduated from Carlyle High School and went on to study at Greenville College. She had played the organ at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church at Marydale – north of Carlyle. She married in 1980 and had four daughters. Janet was a dedicated homemaker, faithful wife and a loyal friend. She loved deeply and never gave up on her children, grandchildren and friends. She had a deep Catholic faith, always turning to Jesus Christ, no matter what challenges came her way. And like Christ, she suffered for standing with the truth. She loved to work in her yard. A talented seamstress, Janet sewed clothes for herself, family and friends. She enjoyed nature, playing the piano and had a special gift for recognizing and encouraging others to do what they were made to do. She maintained a strong dedication to her Catholic faith, and for many years belonged to the Schoenstatt Rosary Group and the St. Joseph Adoration Group in Highland.

Survivors include:

Mother – Rita W. Huels, nee Froelich

Daughter – Julie M. (Jason) Kreke, Cedar Hill, MO

Daughter – Amy C. (Vito) Racanelli, Ballwin, MO

Daughter – Joy C. Winkeler, Highland, IL

Daughter – Angela R. Winkeler, Highland, IL

Brother – Paul (Karen) Huels

Sister – Mary Jo (David) Schmitz

Brother – William (Cathy) Huels

Brother – Matthew L. Huels, Jr.

Sister – Diane (Nicholas) Lovejoy

Grandchild – Isabella Kreke

Grandchild – Leo Kreke

Grandchild – Silas Kreke

Grandchild – Elsie Kreke

Grandchild – Samuel Kreke

Grandchild – Jeremiah Kreke

Grandchild – James Kreke

Grandchild – Lydia Kreke

Grandchild – Benjamin Kreke

Grandchild – Laya Racanelli

Grandchild – Isaac Racanelli

Grandchild – Elijah Racanelli

She was preceded by:

Father – Matthew L. Huels, Sr.

Brother – Thomas Huels

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:45 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Father Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family (Please make payable to: Joy or Angela for medical and funeral expenses).