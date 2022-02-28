Jerry A. Voss, age 72, of Breese, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his residence.

He was born June 26, 1949 in Breese, son of the late Otto and Alvina, nee Jansen, Voss.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Richard Voss, Mary (John) Evans, Wilbert (Jane) Voss, LaVern “Fuzzy” Voss, and Raymond Voss; father-in-law and mothers-in-law, Arnold and Jeanette, nee Gehrs, Grapperhaus, and Laurene Grapperhaus; and sister-in-law and brothersin-law Betty (Bob) Vollmer, Chuck Schlarmann, and Charley Grapperhaus.

Jerry is survived by his wife of fifty years, Pat Voss, nee Grapperhaus, of Breese, whom he married June 18, 1971 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; son, Scott (Theresa) Voss of O’Fallon; grandchildren, Ryan, Kylie, Tyson, and Skylar Voss; siblings Bob (Mary Ann) Voss of Bartelso and Kathy Lohman of Highland; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Bernice Voss of Breese, Shirley Schlarmann of Breese, Beth Grapperhaus of Breese, Bob (Linda) Grapperhaus of Shattuc, David (Bonnie) Grapperhaus of Bartelso, Dan (Janet) Grapperhaus of Nashville, Joe (Kellie) Grapperhaus of Patoka, Gary (Debbie) Grapperhaus of Carlyle, and Pam (Todd) Loddeke of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and later worked for the City of Breese Municipal Utilities Department where he retired from in 2007. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality in Breese and the Breese American Legion Post 252. He enjoyed woodworking and was a perfectionist of his lawn and yard.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment with full military honors accorded will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Friday, March 4, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, Community Link, or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.