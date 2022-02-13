John M. Hodapp, age 64 of Eddyville, KY, (formerly of Marine, IL) died Friday, February 11, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Sunday, September 29, 1957, in Highland, IL, the son of John and Elizabeth (nee Mayer) Hodapp.

On Saturday, June 01, 1985, he married Cathy L. Hodapp, nee Cummins at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Marine, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church; the Marine Township Treasurer (8 Terms); Triad School Board (12 years); St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Finance Committee; and the Marine Historical Society; .

John was born at Highland, IL; grew up in Marine, IL and graduated from Triad High School, Troy, IL. He received a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree from SIUE. He worked for his father “John Hodapp Insurance Agency”, Marine, IL. Then from 1986 to the present he worked for Florist Mutual Insurance Company, later called Hortica Insurance Company and now Sentry Insurance Company, Edwardsville, IL, in the sales and marketing department. For 36 years he was a airplane pilot, with over 2000 flying hours and retired his pilot’s license in 2011. He and his wife built a new home on Lake Barkley, in Eddyville, KY, in 2017 and August 2021 they made it their primary residence, from Marine, IL. He loved to travel, take cruises and always had a passion for cars, airplanes and lately the new pontoon boat.

Survivors include:

Wife – Cathy L. Hodapp (nee Cummins), Eddyville, KY

Son – Ryan M. (Gena) Hodapp, Troy, IL

Daughter – Ashley A. (Daniel) Bugg, Fredonia, KY

Grandchild – Beau Hodapp, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Luke Hodapp, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Tucker Bugg, Fredonia, KY

Grandchild – Grant Bugg, Fredonia, KY

Grandchild – Arlie Bugg, Fredonia, KY

Brother – Jim E. (Sue) Hodapp, Bozeman, MT

Sister – Mary E. (Frank) Bufe, Saint Louis, MO

Sister – Karen A. (Michael) O’Brien, Saint Charles, IL

Sister – Debra S. (Scott) Wick, Highland, IL

Brother – Mark W. (Marlene) Hodapp, Saint Louis, MO

Sister – Sue M. (Peter) Deakos, Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Steven M. (Cindy) Hodapp, Swansea, IL

Father In-Law & Mother In-Law – Denzil R. & Elizabeth L. (nee Bastian) Cummins, Collinsville, IL

Sister In-Law – Carol L. Reckline (Twin to Cathy), Fenton, MO

Sister In-Law – Cindy L. Brechner, Troy, IL

Brother In-Law – Steven R. (Kyla) Cummins, Burkburnett, TX.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – John E. Hodapp – Died 6/1/2003

Mother – Elizabeth A. “Betty” Hodapp (nee Mayer) – Died 02/23/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Habing, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.