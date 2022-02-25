Katheryn Collman, age 87, passed away early Friday morning, February 25, 2022 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to Brown Cemetery, Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church, or donor’s choice.

A full obituary will be posted soon. Condolences and online memories may be shared, visit www.donnellwiegand.com