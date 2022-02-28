L. June Sybert, age 89 of Greenville, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.

A memorial service will be held privately for family in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories are asked to be shared online by visiting www.donnellwiegand.com

Lois June, the daughter of Lewis Perry Sybert and Rita Florine (Nash) Sybert was born on June 18, 1932 west of Greenville. Shew grew up in Terrapin Ridge Community, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1951. June attended Greenville College and later worked in food service for the college. She then worked for Kroger’s and Greenville Capri IGA for many years.

June and Robert “Newt” E. Sybert were united in marriage on September 3, 1955. He passed away in July 1980. She and Newt attended the First Christian Church.

She is survived by her children; Jayne Tally, Pamela (Bart) Kunkel and Lynn (Cork) Smith. Grandmother to Tiffany Eakle (Nick Schlemer), Amber Tally, Steffanie (Jeff) Haertling, Carly Neely, Chantz Kunkle, Jennifer Smith, Virgil (Cystal) Smith, Mandy (Dan) Sidwell, Cody Sybert. Great-grandmother of Makhai, Kruz, Talulla, Jasper, Landon, Jack, Ava, Tessa, Eli, Makenzie, Dreya, Paige, Dylan, Taylor, Bailey, Abby, Tanner, Danika, Nathaniel, Dezmond, and Delia. Also surviving is a great-great-granddaughter Addilyn.

June was preceded in death by a son, Randy “Syb” Sybert, her parents, husband, brother Bobby “Bob” Sybert, sister Shirley Campbell, half-brother Jack Royer and half-brother Stanley Royer.