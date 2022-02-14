Laquita M. Sullivan, age 37 of Greenville, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, victim of a violent crime. Donations to help the family with funeral expenses may be made online, www.donnellwiegand.com under the CROWDFUNDING tab on her obituary link, 100% of all donations are given. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family is planning a funeral service at Bibleway House of Prayer and dates will be announced soon.

She is the wife of Russell Lamar Sullivan and mother of 7, A full obituary will be posted.