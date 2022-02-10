Larry L. Gruner, age 71 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 8, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor David Bilyeu will be officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery with various Bond County Veterans honoring Larry with military honors. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials are suggested to the Bond County Farm Heritage Museum.