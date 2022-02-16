Leonard H. Klostermann, age 72, of St. Rose, passed away Monday February 14, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

He was born August 3, 1949 in Breese, son of the late Cornelius and Henrietta, nee Steinmann, Klostermann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gervase “Gerp” Klostermann and sister, Elaine Klostermann.

Leonard is survived his brother Glenn (Barbara) Klostermann of Troy; sister-in-law, Kathy Klostermann of St. Rose; nephews and nieces, Paul (special friend, Adrienne Schaeffer) Barackman of Granite City, Keith (Billeigh) Barackman of Troy, Blake (Rachael) Klostermann of Troy, Kristy (Justin) Haugland of Highland, Kyle (fiancé, Erika Kuper) Klostermann of New Baden, and Kelly (fiancé, Katelyn Verfurth) Klostermann of Highland; twelve great-nieces and great-nephews, and anticipating the arrival of the thirteenth.

Leonard was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality and the St. Rose Development Club. He retired from Alton Box Board later known as Smurfit-Stone Container in Highland and his hobbies included frying chicken and coaching softball.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.