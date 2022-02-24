Marcellus H. “Marce” Huelsmann, age 87, of Carlyle, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 15, 1934 in St. Rose, son of the late Benedict and Cecilia, nee Schrage, Huelsmann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Eugene (Marcella) Huelsmann, Vince (Bernice) Huelsmann, Marcella Huelsmann, and Paul Huelsmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Anna, nee Hoefter, Pollmann; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Dorothy Huelsmann, Bernard (Margie) Pollmann, Alphonse (Dottie) Pollmann, Vince (Margaret) Pollmann, Joseph Maue, and Paul Pollmann.

Marce is survived by his wife, Dolores Huelsmann, nee Pollmann, of Beckemeyer, whom he married November 22, 1956 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Beckemeyer; children, Barb (Dennis) Lohman of Aviston, Diane (Gary) Winkeler of Breese, Joannie (Bob) Venhaus of Aviston, Linda (Jay) Fowler of Breese, Jerry (Karen) Huelsmann of St. Rose, and Brian (Mandi) Huelsmann of O’Fallon; grandchildren, Amy (Kyle) Stein, Jill (Kristen) Lohman, Leann (Jon) Trampe, Beth (Matt) Markus, Molly (special friend, Alec Puffenberger) Winkeler, Billy Venhaus, Randy (Stephanie) Venhaus, Brad (fiancé, Maddie Normansell) Venhaus, Carly (Will) Hovater, Nicki (Spencer) Campbell, Alyssa Ripperda, Amanda Fowler, Caitlyn (special friend, Trevor Korba) Fowler, Becca (special friend, Joel Switzer) Fowler, Brett (Jolyn) Huelsmann, Julie (special friend, Derrick Koerkenmeier) Huelsmann, Abby Huelsmann, Drew Fergeson, and Jack Huelsmann; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Audrey Stein, Sawyer Lohman, Hugh Markus, Brooke and Tucker Venhaus, Hadley Hovater, and Wyatt and Lennon Huelsmann, and was anticipating the birth of his tenth greatgrandchild; brothers Andrew Huelsmann of Aviston and Clarence (Judy) Huelsmann of St. Rose; sister-in-law Mary Ann Maue of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marce was a veteran of the United States Army and a lifelong farmer of grain, chickens, and hogs. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Holy Name in Beckemeyer and served as a trustee for the church. He was also a member of the Wheatfield Fire Department and First Responders and served as a trustee, Beckemeyer American Legion Post 1227, Clinton County Farm Bureau, Director of Clinton County Electric Co-op Board, and Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869. His hobbies included refurbishing Allis-Chalmers Tractors, watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, playing cards, and gardening. He will especially be remembered by his family for his innovative mind, where he solely engineered many household necessities over the years.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Beckemeyer with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment with full military honors accorded will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Beckemeyer.

Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.