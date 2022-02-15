Margaret J. “Sis” Reed, 88, of Sorento, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her residence.

Sis was born August 10, 1933 in Panama, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Veres) Revisky.

She married Herbert E. Reed on June 9, 1956 in Hillsboro. He preceded her in death on May 30, 1994.

Sis graduated from Panama High School. She worked in the home for the majority of her life, but in her later years worked for the Salvation Army in Hillsboro. Sis was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan, and she loved reading the “OK!” and “Star” magazines. She was a loving mother to her children, and granddaughter, and she will be missed greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; great grandchildren, Ryer and Keegan; and brothers, Joseph, Jack Lee, and Jim Revisky.

Sis is survived by her children, Cathy A. (Gerald) Wilson of Gillespie, and Alvin J. (Denise) Reed of Litchfield; granddaughter, Nicole (Julian) Reed of Gillespie; step-grandchildren, Kristal Boerckel, Gary Boerckel, Jr., and Scott Boerckel; 4 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086, with Pastor Steve Revisky officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Sorento Food Pantry, PO Box 53, Sorento, IL 62086, or to the family.

