Marvetta Kay Straub, 58, of Donnellson, passed away at 11:27 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at her residence with her loved ones by her side.

Marvetta was born October 25, 1963 in East St. Louis, the daughter of Marvel and Catherine (nee Mohlman) Straub of Collinsville. She graduated from Collinsville High School, and went on to work for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her parents; half-sisters, Vickie Trail, Marie Debra Straub, and Mildred Straub; and step-grandson, Eli Highley.

Marvetta is survived by her life partner, Bernie Wideman of Donnellson; sons, Chad Wideman of Donnellson, and Mike (wife, Sharon) Straub of Maryville; grandchildren, Eryn and Kamryn; step-grandchildren, Brooke and Jake; sisters, Shirley Ellis, Melba Griffin, and Mary Straub, all of Collinsville; brothers, Marvel Straub, Jr. of Collinsville, and Melville (wife, Julie) Straub of Caseyville; half-siblings, Mary Lou Tucker Voyles and Marvelene Cole, both of Tennessee, and Marvel (wife, Marilyn) Straub II of Southern Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Donnellson Cemetery at a later date.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Marvetta, or to offer condolences to her family.