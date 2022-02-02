Mary B. Joyce, 65, of Keyesport, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her residence. Cremation rites will be accorded as per the wishes of the family.

Mary was born on October 8, 1956, the daughter of Charles and Patricia (Haniford) Kopsie, in Alton, IL. She married David Joyce November 1, 1984, in Alton, IL and were married for 37 years.

Mary loved to read, especially a good romance novel, she enjoyed being outdoors where she could go camping and gardening and taking care of the vegetable stand. She was a school bus driver during the school year and worked for many years at VIP in Wood River, IL. Mary enjoyed spending time with and her family and friends. She was a good friend and a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Charles, and two brothers in law, Willy Arnold and Keith Roberts.

Mary is survived by her husband, David, of Keyesport, daughter Michelle Kopsie of Wood River, grandchildren, Katie, Sabrina, and Waylen Kopsie of Wood River, sisters, Michelle Roberts of Brighton, Debra Kopsie of Alton. and Gloria Kopsie of Litchfield, brothers, Charles (Karen) Kopsie, Jr. of Tennessee, and Patrick (Ginny) Thatcher of Godfrey. A niece, Lisa (Bobby) Reynolds of Hillsboro, several nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews, and best friend, Debbie Gillis of Cottage Hills.

No services will be held per the wishes of the family.

The family has entrusted Assalley Funeral Home in Greenville with the cremation service.

