Mary Lee E. Frey, age 74 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, August 22, 1947, in Saint Louis, MO, the daughter of Edwin and Mildred (nee Foppe) Kapp.

On Saturday, July 23, 1966, she married Walter R. Frey at St. Paul Catholic Church-Highland, Fr. Whalen, officiated. Walter passed away on Thursday, February 06, 2003.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Mary Lee grew up on the Kapp family farm south of Highland. She was a 1965 graduate of St. Paul High School. After graduation, she worked for a brief time at the Jakel Corporation. Soon after , Mary Lee and Walter began their family together and moved to the country just east of Highland. She was a homemaker, or ‘domestic engineer’ as she called herself, to six children and her husband. Not only did she take care of the home, but she also managed the family business, Frey Welding Services. Mary Lee’s world revolved around her husband, six children, and fifteen grandchildren. Her greatest love was following her children and grandchildren in all their activities. Thus, over the years, you could find her in gyms, on baseball fields, at school programs, graduations, etc. — wherever they were, she was too. Vacationing all over the U.S. was a love of hers also, and where she got to showoff her co-piloting skills, having never gotten her driver’s license. Mary Lee enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing, playing cards, cooking, and baking. She was the most caring and loving wife, mother, and grandma “gma”. Mary Lee was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Survivors include:

Son – Christopher E. (Michelle) Frey, Highland, IL

Daughter – Tina M. Beyer, Highland, IL

Daughter – Melissa A. (Craig) Mueth, Swansea, IL

Son – Jeffrey A. (Erin) Frey, Dracut, MA

Daughter – Dawn R. (Daniel) Hubbard, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Jessica R. (Matthew) Barnett, Aurora, CO

Granddaughter – Kristin R. (Thomas) Galbiati, Highland, IL

Grandson – Nicholas A. Frey, Highland, IL

Grandson – Matthew T. (twin) Beyer, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Samantha K. (twin) Beyer, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Abigail R. Beyer, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Hannah C. Mueth, Swansea, IL

Grandson – Alexander R. Frey, Dracut, MA

Granddaughter – Emma S. Frey, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Amelia M. Frey, Dracut, MA

Granddaughter – Kallie S. Hubbard, Pocahontas, IL

Grandson – Lucas D. Hubbard, Pocahontas, IL

Granddaughter – Alyssa R. Barnett, Aurora, CO

Granddaughter – Brooke O. Barnett, Aurora, CO

Brother – Ronald N. Kapp, Highland, IL

Sister – Juanita P Bergfield, Auburndale, FL

Brother – Gary R. Kapp, Grandfork, IL

Sister – Sherry L. Rickher, Highland, IL

Brother – Stephen R. (Kathy Ann) Kapp, Greenville, IL

Sister – Kathryn F. (Billy) Edwards, Highland, IL

Brother – Kevin J. Kapp, Highland, IL

Sister – Jacqueline L. (Jack) Bange, Keysport, IL

Sister – Michelle L. (Robert) Johnson, Highland, IL

Sister – Lisa Ann M. (Fiance Craig Koberczky) Kapp, Highland, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Walter R. Frey – Died 02/06/2003

Father – Edwin W. Kapp Died 08/05/00

Mother – Mildred R. Kapp, nee Foppe Died 03/05/2008

Brother In-Law – Gene R. Bergfield Died 5/7/13

Brother – Edwin H. Kapp, Jr. Died 9/12/17

Brother – Dale C. Kapp Died 10/10/19

Sister In-Law – Maria U. Kapp Died 11/26/20.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.