Mathias J. “Mat” Kluemke, age 82 of Carlyle, died at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Mr. Kluemke was born in Breese, Illinois on March 4, 1939, a son of George and Florence (née Diekemper) Kluemke. He married Mary C. Peppenhorst at St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer on May 5, 1962, and she preceded him in death on August 16, 2007.

Mat is survived by his children – Kathy Timmermann and husband Randy of Breese, Chris Kluemke and wife Dana of Highland, and Corynn Wheelan and husband Clay of Carlyle; his grandchildren – Ian Timmermann, Zoe Timmermann and fiance Jack Puetz, Mathias Kluemke and wife Callie, Joseph Kluemke, and Emmitt, Emmerynn, Ethan, and Ellisen Wheelan; a sister – Joan Wilke and husband Stan of Highland; a brother – Dennis Kluemke and wife Mary Lou of Carlyle; and his in-laws – Pauline and Stan Albers of Beckemeyer, Linda Peppenhorst of Bartelso, and Mike and Sharon Peppenhorst of Beckemeyer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence Kluemke; his wife, Mary Kluemke, and her parents Paul & Grace Peppenhorst; a brother – Gerhard Kluemke and wife Bernadette; a sister – Rosemary Kluemke; a goddaughter – Donna Kluemke; and brother-in-law – John Peppenhorst.

Mat raised his family on their dairy and grain farm outside of Carlyle. He enjoyed working the land, International tractors, and tending to his horses. His civic mindfulness led him to serve on the Clinton County Fair Board, the Dairy Farmers of America Board, the Clinton County Soil and Water District Board, and he was a founding member and past president of the Carlyle North Water District. Mat was also a member of St. Mary Parish, the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382 in Carlyle, and the Carlyle Jaycees. Mr. Kluemke proudly served in the United States Army and was a member of the Holthaus-Kampwerth American Legion Post 1227, Beckemeyer.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 2:00 – 6:00 PM and on Monday morning from 8:00 – 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Mary’s Church or to Mater Dei High School. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.