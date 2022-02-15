Melba Elam, 91, of Smithboro, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, IL.

Melba was born July 17, 1930, in Old Ripley, the daughter of Henry and Elsie (Sidwell) Clanton. She married John David Elam on February 13, 1949, in Pocahontas, AR. He preceded her in death in October of 1998.

A godly woman, simple ways, and a good sense of humor best describe Melba to her family and friends, who she loved truly and dearly. She was a cook, for 25 years, for the Mulberry Grove school systems.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Henry Ervene Elam, and two brothers.

She is survived by her children: John Eugene Elam of Smithboro, Herbert Elam of Greenville, Pamela Elam of Greenville, Mona Miller, of Vandalia, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.