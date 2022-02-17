Michael G. “Tanker” Zobrist, age 72 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his residence in Highland, IL.

He was born on Friday, June 10, 1949, in Highland, IL, the son of Leroy and Joann (nee Kapp) Zobrist.

On Saturday, April 26, 1969, he married Denise Ann Zobrist, nee Harris, at St. Paul Catholic Church, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, the NRA and AARP.

Michael was born at Highland and grew up on south Pine Street. He was a 1967 graduate of St. Paul High School. After graduation, he worked for Alton Box until he was drafted in 1969. Mike served two years in the US Army, with duty in Korea. After his discharge, he returned to Alton Box where he worked an additional 42 years in machine maintenance, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed watching sports on television, as well as NASCAR. Until he became disabled, he loved fishing, hunting, and coaching Khoury League baseball. Mike was a Corvette fanatic. He was especially fond of his “grand animals” Georgia and Raider (deceased). Mike was a member of St. Paul Church where he was baptized and confirmed. He belonged to Steelworkers Local #1215 and served as president for a number of years. He also maintained membership in NRA and AARP.

Survivors include:

Wife – Denise Ann (nee Harris) Zobrist, Highland, IL

Son – Chance M. (Audra) Zobrist, Highland, IL

Son – Derek R. (Stacy) Zobrist, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Tyler L. Zobrist, Highland, IL

Grandson – Trevor M. Zobrist, Highland, IL

Brother – Steven L. (Phyllis) Zobrist, Watertown, WI

Sister – Janet M. (Louis) Renko, Highland, IL

Sister – Marsha A. (Kenneth) Holtgrave, Highland, IL

Sister – Laurie A. (Keith) Frank, Highland, IL

Brother – David L. (Cyndi) Zobrist, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – Vicki Merkle, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – Becky Martin, Alhambra, IL.

He was preceded by:

Father – Leroy S. Zobrist – Died 12/27/2012

Mother – Joann M. (nee Kapp) Zobrist – Died 10/10/1997

Nephew – Cory Matthews

Great Nephew – Dylan Renko

Father In-Law – Dennis D. Harris – Died 7/17/1972

Mother In-Law – Charlene J. (nee Wetzel) Harris

Brother In-Law – Denny D. Harris

Brother In-Law – Daryl Merkle

Brother In-Law – Greg Martin.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 8:45 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jake, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.