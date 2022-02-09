Mischele E. Walton, age 61 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Ms. Walton was born in Centralia on August 6, 1960, a daughter of Shirley Mae (Knott) Miller. Mischele was a free spirit who loved dipping her toes in the ocean. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mischele is survived by her mother, Shirley Miller; her children – Leslie Whitaker and husband Greg, Mandy Randall and husband Chris, and Danny Lee Thompson and wife Amber; her grandchildren – Devin Starner, Collin Starner, Tylor Chatterton, Logan Whitaker, Taiylor Whitaker, Candice Ross, Taylor Ross, Blake Ross, Dallas Thompson, Nolan Thompson, Beckett Thompson, Cash Thompson; and several great grandchildren. Mischele is also survived by her siblings and in-laws – Michael and Terri, Randy, Darrell and Cindi, Dawn, Jackie and Steve, and Jack. She was preceded in death by her step-father – Paul Dean Miller.

A Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mischele are suggested to the American Cancer Society and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

