Paul Blacet, age 52, of Pocola, OK and formerly of East Peoria, IL passed away on February 13th at 2:30PM. He was surrounded by his family in Pocola Oklahoma.

Graveside services will be held Noon Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Campground Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment will be with his family in Campground Cemetery. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements.

Paul was born on September 21 1970 in Peoria, IL. He was survived by three children Brandy Blacet of Bloomington, IL., William Kolljeski of Greenwood, AR. and Jenny Taylor of Washington, IL. and two grandchildren Jimmy and Logan Taylor as well as his Mother Jaylene Casey of Pocola, OK., Father Lester Blacet of Eureka, IL., Brother Todd and Sisters, Rebecca Blacet of Fort Smith, AR., Jody Emhoff of Eureka, IL and Betty Blacet of Morton, ILL.

Paul was a loving Father and Grandfather who ran his own business, Paul’s Tree Service, for 30 years. He was loyal, helpful, and faithful to those that knew him. Jesus was his Lord and Savior.