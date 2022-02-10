Robert H. Saatkamp, age 75 of Carlyle, died at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Mr. Saatkamp was born in Taylorville, Illinois on March 25, 1946, a son of Logan and June (Eddington) Saatkamp. He married Betty Hulvey on April 8, 1966, in Alma, Illinois and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Betty, Bob is also survived by his sons – Jim Saatkamp and wife Genny of Centralia, Russell Saatkamp and wife Paula of Nashville, and Kristofer Saatkamp and wife Desiree of Breese; his grandchildren – Cody Saatkamp, Wade Saatkamp and wife Muranda, Courtney Saatkamp Britt and husband Ronnie, Jessica Gill and husband David, Erica Ryterski and husband Nathan, Noah Saatkamp; and his great grandchildren – Lucas Britt, Joel Saatkamp, David Gill II, Aubrey Britt, Kenzlee Ryterski, John Paul Ryterski, Renly Saatkamp, and Lorelai Gill; and his brothers – Kenny Saatkamp and wife Mary of Sandoval and Larry Saatkamp and wife Debra of Muscle Shoals, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother – Dennis Saatkamp and wife Connie; and 2 sisters – Beverly Sue Saatkamp and Betty Joyce Vaughn and husband Fred.

Mr. Saatkamp moved from Alma to Carlyle in 1987, and he enjoyed fishing and camping around Carlyle Lake, and panning for gold. He was a heavy equipment operator for 50 years, and a member of the Local 520. He also owned Saatkamp Trucking Co. for 10 years. Bob was a member of the Huey Methodist Church, was a Mason, and former member of the Lions Club in Alma.

A Funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 AM – 1:00 P.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Saatkamp are suggested to the American Stroke Association, the American Heart Association, or to the American Diabetes Association. Donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared with his family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.