Ronald L. “Ron” Sellers, age 85, of Breese, died Saturday, February 12, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

He was born July 15, 1936 in Breese, son of the late Ralph and Dorothy, nee Merian, Sellers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sellers, nee Steinman, whom he married January 15, 1971 in Belleville and who died July 13, 2014; brother, Richard “Dick” Sellers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Regina, nee Deiters, Steinman; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jean, nee Richter, and Don Bujnak.

Ron is survived by his children, Sheila (Dennis) Meier of Breese and Jim (Carrie) Sellers of Vandalia; four grandchildren, Jamie Lockart, Emily Meier, Dylan Meier, and Kylie (Eddie) Sterling; sister, Donna (Ken) Eversgerd of Breese; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Patti Sellers of Breese and Paul (Jean) Steinman of Breese; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Edna and Bill.

Ron was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Breese. He was the owner/operator of Sellers Auto Salvage and he enjoyed woodworking, racing go-carts, drag racing, playing cards, automotive restoration, reminiscing about local history, and spending time with his family and friends.Funeral Service will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Pastor Christy Eckert officiating. Interment will take place Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Ellwood Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ in Breese or Clinton County Senior Services (Meals on Wheels) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.