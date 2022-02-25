Sharon Kay Schewe (nee Gebke), age 74, of Carlyle, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her home with her husband by her side. Sharon was born July 7, 1947, in Beckemeyer and married the love of her life, John A. Schewe, on September 29, 1973, and he survives.

In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by her two adoring daughters Angela Hattan of Aviston and Sarah (Michael) Tow of Albers; and five grandchildren: Abigail Hattan, Kayleigh Tow, Allison Hattan, Johnathon Tow and Garrett Tow who were her pride and joy. Sharon is also survived by sister-in-law Joann Gebke; brother-in-law Rick Schewe; sister-in-law Vicki (Schewe) Heskett; nephews, nieces, cousins and many dear friends.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy (Huene) Gebke; father-in-law and mother-in-law Hugo and Vivian (Fix) Schewe; her sister and brother-in-law Lucille (Gebke) and Charles Scott; brother, Jerome Gebke; sister-in-law Lisa Schewe.

Sharon worked for the American Red Cross prior to becoming a stay-at-home mother to her two daughters. When her children started school Sharon went to work in the special education department of Belleville Township High School East. Sharon found her 20-year career in special education very rewarding and took pride in the bonds she formed with the students she served.

Sharon was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Carlyle. She cherished time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She also very much enjoyed her monthly luncheons with former co-workers from BTHS East and fellow Notre Dame Academy graduates. Sharon loved to travel and always looked forward to getaways with family and/or dear friends. She was always ready and willing to attend various grandkid events, go shopping, visit a casino, and work on crafts or anything else so long as she was surrounded by those she loved.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle with Rev. George Mauck officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Carlyle.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, February, 28, 2022 and on Tuesday from 9:00 until 9:45 AM at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

In lieu of flowers and other traditional gifts, memorials made in memory of Sharon are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society or the charity of donor’s choice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

