Steve M. Crabtree, age 73 of Alhambra, IL, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at his home in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Thursday, July 22, 1948, in Charles City, IA, the son of Theodore and Elsie (nee Peterson) Crabtree.

He was born in Charles City, Iowa; grew up in Popejoy and Sheffield, Iowa. He attended three years at Iowa State University. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1970 to 1973. After the Army, he returned to the Scheffield area. He built grain bins and worked with construction companies as a contractor, before moving to the Alhambra, IL, area in 1987. He owned and operated Mini-Storage Units, in Collinsville, IL. He was a contractor most of his life, he enjoyed working, telling stories, loved cars and old tractors.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Stacy E. (Tim) Goody, Tallahassee, FL

Son – Chad C. (Brittney) Crabtree, Anthem, AZ

Grandchild – Addison Goody

Grandchild – Caden Goody

Brother – Larry (Elaine) Crabtree, Hampton, IA

Sister – Debbie (Kenny) Buenneke, Armstrong, IA

Sister – Peggy Jonas, Lawrenceville, GA

Brother – David Crabtree, Springfield, IL

Brother – John (Nicole) Crabtree, Moorehead, MN

Sister – Laura Lockhart, Lawrenceville, GA

Brother In-Law – Dick Minnier

Brother In-Law – Sterling Stoppelmoor, North Liberty, IA.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Theodore Crabtree

Mother – Elsie Crabtree

Sister – Mary Minnier

Sister – Diane Stoppelmoor.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, March 01, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, March 01, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL, with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Moeller Cancer Center.