Thomas L. Petry, age 72 of Vandalia, IL, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Breese, IL.

He was born on Monday, December 19, 1949, in Highland, IL, the son of Burnell and Mary (nee Grimmer) Petry.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Thomas was born at Highland, grew up in town and graduated from Saint Paul High School in 1967. After graduation, he worked at Highland Machine and Screw Company. On December 8, 1967, he had a car accident and has been in a care facility since then. He has been a resident of Rock Island Residence, Vandalia, IL since the mid 90’s. He enjoyed collecting rocks and liked wildlife. He was active in the Boy Scouts. Enjoyed still life and watercolor painting.

Survivors include:

Sister – Susan M. (Thomas) Miller, Fountaintown, IN

Brother – Donald J. Petry, Beckemeyer, IL

Brother – Mark A. Petry, Highland, IL

Nephew – Jeffrey D. (Rebecca) Miller, Noblesville, IN

Niece – Alecia R. (Tevis) Hughes, Post Falls, ID

Niece – Chrissy L. (Pat) Henning, New Douglas, IL

Niece – Amy L. (Fiancé Rick Doza) Thorpe, Robertsville, AL

Great Nephew – William Miller

Great Nephew – Joseph Miller

Great Nephew – Austin Henning

Great Niece – Sierra R. Henning

Great Nephew – Timber S. Thorpe

He was preceded by:

Father – Burnell J. Petry – Died 7/5/2017

Mother – Mary F. Petry, nee Grimmer – Died 9/6/2015

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to FAYCO Enterprises, Inc.