William Joe “BJ” Debatin Jr.

William Joe Debatin Jr. “BJ”, age 51 of rural Greenville, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home with his wife and family at his side.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Greenville First Christian Church. Visitation will be held Friday, February 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at the church. Pastor Tyson Graber and Darryl Bolen will be officiating. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.

