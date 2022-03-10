Alvin “A.J.” Reed, 65, of Litchfield, passed away at 8:38 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital with his daughter holding his hand at his side.

A.J. was born January 6, 1957 in Hillsboro, the son of Herbert E. and Margaret “Sis” (Revisky) Reed. He graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1975, and went on to work construction as a member of the Labor Local #397 in Edwardsville. A.J. married Denise Davis on January 2, 2001, and have been married the past 21 years. He was a past volunteer fire fighter for the Shoal Creek Fire Department, and a past-member of the Litchfield Moose Lodge. A.J. was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and NASCAR fan, especially #2, Rusty Wallace. He was an avid fisherman, and in his younger years, he enjoyed duck hunting with his uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Ryder and Keegan; and daughter-inlaw, Jennie Boerckel.

A.J. is survived by his wife, Denise Reed of Litchfield; children, Nicole (companion, Julian) Reed of Gillespie, Kristal Boerckel of Nokomis, Gary (Tami) Boerckel, Jr. of Litchfield, and Scott Boerckel, Sr. of Litchfield; grandchildren, Chelsey, David, Scotty, and Shawn; 4 great granddaughters; and sister, Cathy (husband, Gerald) Wilson of Gillespie.

The family will host a celebration of life from 11:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Sorento Fire Hall, 101 N. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. The celebration will begin with a service of remembrance officiated by Rev. Wayne Thomas, and a potluck will begin at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Benld Adopt-A-Pet, 807 Stewart Avenue, Benld, IL 62009.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with arrangements.

