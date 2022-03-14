Anna Lou Weis

Anna Lou (nee Wilke) Weis, 86, of Highland, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Highland.

She was born on June 15, 1935, in St. Rose Township, IL, to Ben and Anna (nee Schrage) Wilke. On Wednesday, August 17, 1960, Anna married Wilbert “Willie” Weis in St. Rose, IL.

Anna was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, the Daughters of Isabella, and the Immaculate Conception Alter society. She grew up in St. Rose and worked for Wick’s Organ Company before getting married. Later she worked at Highland Supply while the children were in school. Anna and Willie operated a dairy farm from 1960 to 1968. She raised hogs from 1973 to the mid 80’s, all while bringing up her children. Until her retirement, Anna cleaned homes for various families in the area.

Willie and Anna were fond of playing jass, euchre, golf, going bowling, throwing darts, and dancing. Spending time with her family and friends, especially the grandchildren, was her greatest joy. She always had a camera handy to capture those special moments. Anna was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Anna Wilke; husband, Willie Weis, in 2016; son, Robert “Bob” Weis, in 1983; daughter, Linda Fehrmann, in 2010; sisters, Rose Mary Wilke in infancy, Sr. Delores Wilke, ASC Order, Thecla Clements, Genevieve Thole; brothers, Roman Wilke, Hugo Wilke; father-in-law, John Weis; mother-in-law, Edna (nee Frisse) Weis; sisters-in-law, Mary Ruth Wilke, Rose Mary Wilke, Judy Wilke, Madeline Wilke; brothers-in-law, Herbert Clements, and Otto Thole.

Anna is survived by her daughters, Patricia Huber, Holiday Shores, IL, Carolyn (Virgil) Rehkemper, Glen Carbon, IL, Mary (Kenny) Weiss, Pierron, IL; grandchildren, Kim (Curtis) Morrow, St. Louis, MO, Kraig (Maria) Rehkemper, St. Louis, MO, Brendan Rehkemper, St. Louis, MO, Brock Huber, Edwardsville, IL, Katie Kampwerth, Highland, IL, Sarah Kampwerth, Pierron, IL, Ava Fehrmann, Glen Carbon, IL, Jack Fehrmann, Glen Carbon, IL; great-grandchildren, Adrianna Morrow, St. Louis, MO, Bennett Rehkemper, St. Louis, MO; brothers, Ben Wilke, Pittsburg, PA, Tom Wilke, Highland, IL; and son-in-law, Paul Fehrmann, Glen Carbon, IL.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL.

Visitation: Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass: Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:00 am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL.

Clergy: Reverend Paul Bonk

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Pierron, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.