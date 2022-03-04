Art Obermark, 73, of Smithboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL.

Art was born February 4, 1949, in Greenville, Illinois to Richard and Rose (Roycht) Obermark. He graduated from both, Greenville High School in 1967 and from Rankin Institute.

From a young age, Art worked as a farmer. He continued that labor of love while working as a claims auditor and then moving into a supervisory position at Crop Risk Services. Collecting John Deere tractors, fixing, and restoring them was a great pleasure. He enjoyed going to auctions and car shows, along with participating in the great outdoors. He loved to snowmobile and went to Wisconsin every year for 40 years. He was also a member of the KVS Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Art is survived by his children, Randie (Tom) Lindley of Greenville, IL, Margo (Mike) Higgins of Belleville, IL, Denise (Jeff) Jackson of Greenville, IL, Erin Thacker-Obermark of Bethalto, IL; grandchildren, Gracie Lindley, Megan & Grant Higgins, Dylan & Drew Jackson; and one younger brother.

The family will receive guests Monday, March 7, 2022, from 9:00 am. – 11:00 am at the Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246

The funeral service will be held Monday, March 7, 2022, at 11 am., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dale Deverick, officiating.

Burial will be in Maxey Cemetery following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions are designated to Maxey Cemetery. If you are unable to attend, memorials may be mailed to Maxey Cemetery, 1860 Trapper Avenue., Mulberry Grove, IL 62262.

